Kristen’s Wednesday Evening Forecast

WEDNESDAY EVENING: Scattered storms will continue to move west to east over our eastern counties dropping small hail, heavy rain & frequent lightning as they pass. Western and central NM will have nothing to worry about as mostly clear skies, light winds and warm temps will take us into the nighttime hours. Expect overnight lows to bottom out in the 50s, 60s and 70s in most locales.

THURSDAY (Independence Day): A hot, dry and sunny holiday for most with afternoon highs soaring well into the 80s, 90s and low 100s. Heat will be the biggest concern — be sure to stay hydrated, take breaks in the shade & wear loose/light-colored clothing if outdoors. Winds will generally be light with little cloud cover in the way of firework viewing. The only exception to the nice summer weather will be a few isolated storms firing in our far eastern counties (Lea, Roosevelt & Curry County) late afternoon/evening. These storms will be limited in both coverage and intensity… but could impede 4th of July festivities for those in extreme eastern NM.

FRIDAY: As high pressure shifts slightly east, moisture will wrap up and around that high and into south/southwest NM. This gradual increase in moisture will set the stage for afternoon storms. Afternoon highs will remain warm to hot with most of us above seasonal norms (80s & 90s).

WEEKEND: Moisture will continue to trend upwards as southerly flow settles in over NM. This, in addition to a backdoor front edging in over the northeast, will result in higher storm chances for NM Saturday into Sunday. Look out for the possibility of strong to severe storms in far northeast NM. This surge in moisture will be followed by a cool down late weekend into next week (ABQ: 80s).