Kristen’s Tuesday Morning Forecast

TUESDAY: High pressure off to our southwest will continue to steer westerly winds over the state. This west flow is a dry flow and will work against rain chances in western NM. Central NM will be a transition zone with most of the area dry, however, an isolated stray storm cannot be ruled out. Where we’ll likely see rain is further north and east — Northern Mountains, Northeast Plains & eastern NM. Majority, if not all, of these storms will be non-severe but you’ll want to keep an eye out for small hail, frequent lightning & heavy rain causing localized flooding. Afternoon highs will be close to where we topped out on Monday — 70s, 80s and 90s statewide.

MIDWEEK (WED/THU): Drier air will continue to work in from the west, squashing rain chances as the days go on. A few isolated storms may linger in eastern NM (initially over the Sacramento Mountains before rolling into the Plains)… but coverage will be limited. The majority of us can expect a mostly sunny, dry and hot day both Wednesday and Thursday.

