Kristen’s Tuesday Morning Forecast

TUESDAY: A quiet and mild start to the day with morning temps in the 40s, 50s and 60s. High pressure continuing to build over the area will give way to warm, dry and sunny skies for most. The exception to that will be spotty storms in the southeast fueled by Gulf moisture funneling into eastern NM. There’s potential for these storms to be strong to severe — you’ll want to watch for large hail and damaging winds out of any developed storm in the Southeast Plains (Lea, Roosevelt & Eddy County).

WEDNESDAY: Increasing moisture will continue to creep west allowing more storms to develop within central and eastern NM. Drier storms are more likely within central NM as dry air will work against developing storms. This will result in a greater risk for lightning & gusty winds and not a whole lot in the way of meaningful rain.

THURSDAY/FRIDAY: Moisture continuing to fill in over the state will fuel spotty to scattered storms across NM (better coverage further east). Afternoon highs will stay near to just a couple degrees below normal — most locales warming into the 70s, 80s and 90s.