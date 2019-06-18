Kristen’s Tuesday Morning Forecast

TUESDAY: Most of New Mexico will be warmer and drier Tuesday afternoon with more sunshine and warmer temps compared to Monday. The exception to that rule will be northern and northeastern NM where lingering storms are still possible. There’s also a potential for another round of strong to severe storms in the Northeast Plains — top threats: large hail and damaging winds. Storms in eastern NM will attempt to develop late day as well but will have little luck at producing meaningful rain. Those in southeast NM will want to keep an eye to the sky for mostly dry thunderstorms kicking out strong winds.

WEDNESDAY: Even warmer! Afternoon highs will return to the low 90s across the ABQ-metro. A few spot storms will linger in the far Northeast Plains but the majority of us within statelines will be dry, sunny and warm. A bit of a breeze will kick up with sustained winds between 15-20mph in the Albuquerque-metro.

THURSDAY: The warm up continues with afternoon highs in the 80s, 90s and low 100s. Sunshine will dominate over the state with no mentionable rain chances. Breezy to windy conditions will come up — be on the look for fire weather alerts late week.