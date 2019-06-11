June 11th 2019 – TUESDAY: A warmer day ahead with afternoon highs back in the 70s, 80s and 90s across NM. Mostly sunny skies will blanket the state with breezy conditions at times (sustained: 10-20mph). There’ll be enough lingering moisture for a few spot storms near the higher terrain and eastern NM, however, coverage will be sparse. Storms that do develop will have potential to be strong to severe in east-central NM — top threats: hail and damaging winds.
WEDNESDAY: An incoming cold front will drop temps a few degrees Wednesday afternoon (Albuquerque: 86°). Breezy conditions will follow this front into the state with moisture filling in behind it. Spot storms will fire over the Northern Mountains and Northeast Plains. Majority of us farther south and west (including ABQ) will stay dry under a mostly sunny sky.
THURSDAY: Spotty to scattered storms are more likely Thursday for areas along and east of the Central Mountains. A partly sunny sky will stretch further west with a few spot storms possible elsewhere. Despite the uptick in cloud cover and rain chances, afternoon temps will warm significantly with the ABQ-metro returning to the 90s by late day.
Kristen’s Tuesday Morning Forecast
June 11th 2019 – TUESDAY: A warmer day ahead with afternoon highs back in the 70s, 80s and 90s across NM. Mostly sunny skies will blanket the state with breezy conditions at times (sustained: 10-20mph). There’ll be enough lingering moisture for a few spot storms near the higher terrain and eastern NM, however, coverage will be sparse. Storms that do develop will have potential to be strong to severe in east-central NM — top threats: hail and damaging winds.