TUESDAY: A chilly start to the day with morning temps in the 30s and 40s for most areas. Afternoon highs will rebound back to the 50s, 60s and 70s — remaining below normal for this time of year. In the wake of Monday’s departing storm, showers will linger in the Northern Mountains and near the northern stateline. Winds, however, will be the big focus and westerly winds reach 20-30mph across the state. Strongest winds will be found east of the Central Mountains with gusts ranging between 50-65mph (wind alerts in effect).
WEDNESDAY: A warmer day across the state with the Albuquerque-metro (finally!) back in the 70s. Breezy to windy conditions will once again plague the state with sustained winds +20mph across most of central and eastern NM. Spot showers will continue to linger over the Northern Mountains and northwest NM.
Kristen’s Tuesday Morning Forecast
TUESDAY: A chilly start to the day with morning temps in the 30s and 40s for most areas. Afternoon highs will rebound back to the 50s, 60s and 70s — remaining below normal for this time of year. In the wake of Monday’s departing storm, showers will linger in the Northern Mountains and near the northern stateline. Winds, however, will be the big focus and westerly winds reach 20-30mph across the state. Strongest winds will be found east of the Central Mountains with gusts ranging between 50-65mph (wind alerts in effect).