Kristen’s Thursday Morning Forecast

THURSDAY: A mostly quiet start to the day… but that’ll change by the afternoon! Spotty to scattered storms will spread out over central and eastern NM with drier storms possible further west. There’s potential for storms to be strong to severe — threats: large hail & damaging winds. Afternoon highs will be close to average with temps in the 70s, 80s and 90s (Albuquerque: 92°).

FRIDAY: Moisture will continue to stretch west under an area of high pressure dominating over the state. Expect another round of afternoon and evening storms favoring central and eastern NM. A mix of dry and wet storms will be possible further west. Afternoon temperatures won’t move a whole lot from Thursday’s readings with most of us in the 70s, 80s and 90s still.

SATURDAY: Spotty to scattered storms will return Saturday afternoon — this time around favoring western and central NM with more isolated coverage east. Afternoon temperatures will return to seasonal normals — Albuquerque: 91°.