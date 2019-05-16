THURSDAY: A mild and dry start to the day with a mix of sun and clouds blanketing the state. Expect afternoon highs to climb well into the 70s, 80s and 90s late day — above seasonal averages for most locations. A storm system over California will cause the winds over the Desert Southwest to strengthen Thursday afternoon (and get used to it as these winds will be with us through next week!) And on top of those winds, isolated strong to severe storms will be possible over east-central and southeast NM as a dryline sets-up in the Plains.
FRIDAY: Spotty to scattered showers will favor northwest and nothern NM on Friday. Elsehwere, a mostly to partly sunny sky can be expected. The most noticeable change in the forecast will be the drop in temps as we lose a good 10°-20° off afternoon highs, leaving the ABQ-metro in the low 70s. And of course, don’t forget about the winds!
SATURDAY: Even cooler! Afternoon highs will drop below seasonal normals across NM (ABQ: 69°) under a mostly to partly sunny sky. Breezy conditions will continue into the weekend with winds 15-25mph out of the south.
SUNDAY: Winds will l lighten up some on Sunday as high temperatures rebound +5°. However, another storm approaching from the west will allow a few showers to break out over the far Four Corners (more to come Monday).
Kristen’s Thursday Morning Forecast
THURSDAY: A mild and dry start to the day with a mix of sun and clouds blanketing the state. Expect afternoon highs to climb well into the 70s, 80s and 90s late day — above seasonal averages for most locations. A storm system over California will cause the winds over the Desert Southwest to strengthen Thursday afternoon (and get used to it as these winds will be with us through next week!) And on top of those winds, isolated strong to severe storms will be possible over east-central and southeast NM as a dryline sets-up in the Plains.