THURSDAY: The combination of daytime heating and a quick-hitting disturbance will interact with moisture already in place allowing spotty to scattered storms to fire off Thursday afternoon. Isolated to spotty storms are possible within western NM… but stronger storms and better coverage of these storms will be found east of the Central Mountains. Keep an eye out for large hail and damaging winds with any severe storms in eastern NM. Afternoon highs will be warmer in the ABQ-metro with temps topping out well into the 70s — most locales will warm into the 60s, 70s and 80s Thursday afternoon.
FRIDAY: Fewer storms are likely Friday but don’t let your guard down for strong storms in eastern NM. Despite the thinner storm crop, its still possible to see isolated storms in western NM and scattered storms in eastern NM. Afternoon highs will warm statewide with temps (finally!) back to near normal in most locales — Albuquerque: 80°
WEEKEND: A well-defined dryline will setup over eastern NM keeping storm chances alive in the Plains. Biggest concern? These storms are likely to be strong to severe at times. Isolated to spotty storms will be possible further west… and these storms are likely to stay beneath severe criteria. Afternoon highs will remain warm with temps in the low 80s in the ABQ-metro both Saturday and Sunday.
Kristen’s Thursday Morning Forecast
