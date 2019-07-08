Kristen’s Monday Morning Forecast

MONDAY: Lingering showers will clear late morning giving way to a mostly sunny afternoon. A few spot storms may redevelop in far northeastern and eastern NM late day, however, coverage will be extremely limited (few & far between with today’s storm chances). Afternoon temps will be warmer than what was felt over the weekend as highs climb well into the 70s, 80s and 90s.

TUESDAY: Dry, westerly flow will keep the state mostly quiet, warm and dry. Expect temps in the ABQ-metro to return to the 90s. High pressure will build over the state keeping the storm track locked to our north.

WEDNESDAY: An incoming cold front will begin to edge in over the northeast, bringing increased moisture in its wake. A few spot storms will fire up along and behind the front, mainly in northeastern NM.

LATE WEEK: The mentioned cold front will continue its trek west across NM. As moisture fills in behind the front, spotty storms will develop. High pressure will still remain in control.