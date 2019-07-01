Kristen’s Monday Morning Forecast

MONDAY: Scattered storms return Monday afternoon stretching over a large portion of the state. Storms will initially develop over the mountains before rolling into surrounding lower elevations. Everyone has potential to see storms… but not everyone will get wet (it’s just the nature of the beast this time of year). Afternoon temperatures will warm to near seasonal averages with most of us the state in the 70s, 80s and 90s — near 100° in parts of east-central and southeast NM.

TUESDAY: Drier air wrapping around the northern edge of high pressure sitting to our south will push storm chances into eastern NM. Expect scattered storms to materialize east of I-25 while those further west see sunshine. High temperatures will stay in the 70s, 80s and 90s — Albuquerque: 91°

MIDWEEK: Dry air continuing to punch in from the west will overtake the state, squashing storm chances in most areas. The exception to that will be a few isolated storms possible in eastern NM. Afternoon highs will stay in the low 90s in the Rio Grande Valley.