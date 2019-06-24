Kristen’s Monday Morning Forecast

MONDAY: A nice start to the work week with afternoon highs in the 70s, 80s and 90s under a mostly sunny sky. The majority of us will stay dry, warm and sunny — the exception: a few isolated storms near Raton (although, most of us this will be on the other side of the stateline in southeast Colorado). Winds will generally stay beneath 15mph.

TUESDAY: Gulf moisture will return to southeastern NM, helping to fuel a few spot storms in the area. There’s potential for these storms to be strong to severe — top threats: large hail and damaging winds. Afternoon highs will climb a few to several degrees over Monday’s readings with temps in the 80s and 90s in most locales. Sunshine will continue to dominate for western and central NM.

WEDNESDAY: Increasing moisture coming in off the Gulf will continue to fuel spotty to scattered afternoon storms. These storms will slowly start to edge west… but still favor the eastern half of NM. Afternoon temps will remain warm to hot with most of the state in the 80s and 90s (Albuquerque: 92°).

LATE WEEK: Afternoon storms can be expected both Thursday and Friday as Gulf moisture sloshes over the state. Afternoon temps will stay near to just below average for this time of year — 70s, 80s and 90s.