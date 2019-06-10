MONDAY: A windy start to the day as an overnight cold front continues to clear central NM. These strong east winds will gradually lighten up through the day, reducing to 10-20mph out of the south Monday afternoon. Spotty to scattered storms will favor southern and western NM — likely to stay beneath severe criteria. The big story statewide will be the cool temperatures… as highs stay in the 60s and 70s in most locales (more than 10° below normal for this time of year).
TUESDAY: Warming up! After a cool day Monday, afternoon highs will warm back to near average with temps returning to the upper 80s in the ABQ-metro. Spot storms will favor southern NM but the majority us can expect warmer & drier conditions.
MIDWEEK: Yet *another cold front will move in Wednesday, dropping temps ~5°-10° in its wake. Expect high temperatures to warm to the 60s, 70s and 80s — slightly below normal for this time of year.
LATE WEEK: A good-lookin’ warming trend will take over late week with 80s, 90s and low 100s on the map Thursday and Friday. Mostly sunny skies and dry conditions are likely both afternoons as well.
Kristen’s Monday Morning Forecast
MONDAY: A windy start to the day as an overnight cold front continues to clear central NM. These strong east winds will gradually lighten up through the day, reducing to 10-20mph out of the south Monday afternoon. Spotty to scattered storms will favor southern and western NM — likely to stay beneath severe criteria. The big story statewide will be the cool temperatures… as highs stay in the 60s and 70s in most locales (more than 10° below normal for this time of year).