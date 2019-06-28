Kristen’s Friday Morning Forecast

FRIDAY: Another round of spotty to scattered storms is expected Friday afternoon — this time around, favoring western and central NM. A few isolated storms may fire in the Eastern Plains, however, better storm coverage will be found further west. These storms will initially develop over the higher terrain before drifting into surrounding lower elevations. Like Thursday, these storms will be slow-moving and erratic in direction so be sure to keep an eye to the sky and head indoors at the first sign of thunder/lightning. Afternoon temps will be nothing to worry about as highs climb back into the 70s, 80s and 90s statewide.

SATURDAY: Moisture will continue to stay trapped underneath an area of high pressure stretching NE to SW over the state. This recycled moisture will fuel more scattered storms Saturday afternoon — favoring western and northern NM. A few isolated storms are possible within central NM, mainly after 12PM. High temperatures will be seasonal — 70s, 80s and 90s (Albuquerque: 91°).

SUNDAY: Spotty to scattered storms return Sunday afternoon in parts of central, western and northern NM. A stray storm or two may make it past the Central Mountains into eastern NM… but coverage & intensity will be limited. Temperatures will remain near 90s in the Rio Grande Valley.