FRIDAY: Our next weather maker will arrive Friday bringing a drop in temps, more wind and a shot at showers. Cooler temps will take over Friday afternoon as highs drop 10° below Thursday’s readings. Expect afternoon temps to climb into the 60s, 70s and 80s — most of us near to below average for this time of year. Breezy to windy conditions will return late morning and continue through the remainder of the day. We won’t find a whole lot of moisture with this first system but it’s possible that a few spotty showers squeeze out over northwest and northern NM (majority of us stay dry).
SATURDAY: Isolated showers are possible over the Northern Mountains whlie most of the state stays dry. A cold front attached to the Pacific storm crossing the state will drop temps Saturday afternoon — Albuquerque will likely only hit 70° (at the warmest!) Mostly to partly sunny skies will blanket the area with breezy afternoon winds.
SUNDAY: Increasing clouds and wind will be the trend on Sunday as we await our next storm. Temperatures will rebound a few degrees Sunday afternoon… only to drop again by Monday. We’ll hold off on rain chances for most of the day, however, spotty showers are likely to break out as early as Sunday night across the Four Corners area.
Kristen’s Friday Morning Forecast
FRIDAY: Our next weather maker will arrive Friday bringing a drop in temps, more wind and a shot at showers. Cooler temps will take over Friday afternoon as highs drop 10° below Thursday’s readings. Expect afternoon temps to climb into the 60s, 70s and 80s — most of us near to below average for this time of year. Breezy to windy conditions will return late morning and continue through the remainder of the day. We won’t find a whole lot of moisture with this first system but it’s possible that a few spotty showers squeeze out over northwest and northern NM (majority of us stay dry).