Kristen’s Friday Morning Forecast

FRIDAY: A mild to warm day ahead with afternoon highs in the 60s, 70s and 80s for most areas — those in far southeast NM can even expect the 90s! Winds will be a bit lighter Friday afternoon compared to what we fought earlier in the week — expect sustained winds to reach 10-15mph in most areas. The majority of us will stay day under a mostly sunny sky but the exception to that will be those near the TX/NM stateline. A dryline set-up will result in the potential for isolated storms to fire in our far eastern counties. Keep an eye to the sky (particularly for those in southeast NM) as storms could be strong to severe.



SATURDAY: A mostly sunny and breezy day to start the holiday weekend. Afternoon highs will jump into the low 80s across the ABQ-metro — most of us near seasonal averages for this time of year. The big weather focus over the weekend will be the potential for strong to severe storms developing along the dryline in eastern NM.



SUNDAY: Another day of strong storms possible in eastern NM. The more widespread concern will be the return of strong winds across the state. Expect sustained winds to reach over 20mph in many areas — kicking up the dust, pollen & anything else light enough to fly. A piece of energy kicked out from the larger storm system to our west will make a run for northwest NM Sunday into Monday. Don’t be suprised to see a bit more cloud cover and perhaps a shot at rain for those in the Four Corners.



MEMORIAL DAY: A mostly to parlty sunny and cooler day on Monday with an incoming Pacific cold front dropping temps more than 5° — that’ll leave ABQ in the 70s to start the week. Breezy to windy conditions will also stretch into early next week.