Kristen’s Friday Morning Forecast

A severe thunderstorm watch concludes at 9 p.m. tonight. Most of the storms will be done by that point besides lingering strong storms in Eddy and Lea Counties. Storms tonight are classic hail-makers. The tornado threat will continue to be low. Storms are producing exceptionally large hail, and in some cases, it's accumulating on roads. A flash flood occurred in southern Chaves County. These storms are not messing around. It's a good idea to be indoors if you live near Texas as the threat for dangerous weather is ongoing.

Friday will be one of the hottest days of 2019. Numerous towns in eastern New Mexico will make it to triple digits. We'll have mid-90s in the metro. Drink lots of water and avoid being outside from 10 am to 6 pm. An incoming low pressure system will bring thunderstorms to the mountains on Saturday. Severe weather will be confined to far northeast New Mexico. Temperatures will slightly improve by Monday.