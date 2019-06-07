Kristen’s Friday Morning Forecast

THURSDAY AFTERNOON: Warm to hot temps this afternoon for New Mexico. Highs will climb into the 80s & 90s. Gulf moisture around (dewpoints in the 50 & 60s) will make it a little sticky out there this afternoon. This Gulf moisture will also aid in thunderstorm chances by 2PM as a disturbance crosses the state. Central and eastern NM have the best shot to see thunderstorm activity. Much of eastern NM is within a slight or marginal risk of severe thunderstorms. The main hazards are large hail & damaging winds.

FRIDAY: Temps continue to climb with most areas getting into the 80s & 90s and even a few 100s make an appearance. Mostly sunny skies will dominate most of the state. Now, a dryline will setup across far east NM, which may spark a few storms late in the day.