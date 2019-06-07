FRIDAY: A warm day ahead with afternoon highs climbing above average with most of us in the 70s, 80s and 90s. High pressure building over the area will keep most of us warm, dry and quiet — the exception? The Northern Mountains and Northeast Plains where a few spotty storms are expected. There is potential for these storms to be strong to severe — top threats: large hail and damaging winds.
SATURDAY: Even warmer! Afternoon highs will top out in the low 90s in the Albuquerque-metro… with temps breaking 100° in the far Southeast Plains! Mostly sunny skies will blanket the state with no major storm chances to mention of.
SUNDAY: Our next weather maker will come in the form of a cold front which will make its arrival Sunday in eastern NM. Expect a slight cool down and showers in the east to close out the weekend.
EARLY NEXT WEEK: The mentioned cold front will have more noticeable impacts on Monday with cooler temps and scattered storms over a bigger portion of the state.
Kristen’s Friday Morning Forecast
