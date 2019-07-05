Kristen’s 4th of July Evening Forecast

THURSDAY NIGHT: A warm and clear night for firework viewing in western and central NM. The exception to the nice holiday evening weather will be far eastern NM where spotty storms will linger through 9-10PM. Be cautious of lightning, brief heavy rain & small hail with developing storms near the TX/NM stateline. Overnight lows will be pleasant with most of us bottoming out in the 50s, 60s and 70s.

FRIDAY: High pressure shifting to the east will allow more moisture to come up from the south. Expect spotty storms to pop up within southwest NM & the higher terrain of southern NM… with more storm activity favored in eastern NM. An incoming front will begin to edge in over the Northeast Plains late in the day — this will be a focal point for strong to potentially severe storms Friday afternoon/evening.

SATURDAY: Storms will be more scattered in coverage heading into the weekend. The Albuquerque-metro will have a shot at a few isolated storms while areas along and east of the Central & Northern Mountains will likely see better coverage (*more storms). Afternoon highs will be slightly cooler but still warm to hot with temps topping out in the 80s & 90s.

SUNDAY: Scattered to widespread storms will be likely Sunday afternoon/evening. Majority, if not all, of NM will have at least the *chance of seeing a spot storm…but hit & miss storms will mean not everyone gets wet. More moisture –> more storms –> cooler temps! Afternoon highs will only climb to the mid-80s in the ABQ-metro… about 5-10° cooler than normal for this time of year.