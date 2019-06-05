Kristen's Wednesday Morning Forecast

June 5th 2019 - WEDNESDAY: The low pressure system that has been stalling to our west for the last several days will *finally cross NM on Wednesday. This storm will provide plenty of lift for scattered to widespread showers and storms in the afternoon and evening. Due to the slow movement of these storms, flash flooding will be a big concern -- be sure to stay out of arroyos and low-lying areas. Recent burn scars, including the Ute Park Fire burn scar, will be highly susceptible for flooding as well. These significant rain chances and increased cloud cover will keep the temp climb at a minimum -- afternoon highs are only expected to reach the 60s, 70s and 80s (Albuquerque: 76°).



THURSDAY: Storms will linger over northern and northeastern NM while the majority of us dry out under a mostly sunny sky. Drier air working in from the west will also be easier to warm up... expect highs to climb back into the low 80s across the Rio Grande Valley.



FRIDAY: High pressure building over the state will continue to warm us up and dry us out. Mostly sunny skies will blanket the majority of NM with afternoon highs in the 70s, 80s and 90s. The exception? Spotty showers in the north and northeast.