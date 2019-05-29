Kristen's Wednesday Morning Forecast

May 29th 2019 - WEDNESDAY: A mostly quiet start to the day with morning temps in the 30s, 40s and 50s across NM. Afternoon highs will warm into the 60s, 70s and 80s -- comfortable, but well short of average for this time of year. Mostly to partly sunny skies will blanket the state with storms favored north and east. Majority of these storms will be non-severe... however, keep an eye out for small hail and gusty winds out of stronger storms in the Northeast Plains. Areas within central and western NM are likely to stay dry.



THURSDAY: The big focus late week will be the increased chance for storms in eastern NM... and the potential for those storms to be strong to severe. Top threats with any developed storm will be large hail and damaging winds. Afternoon temps will continue to climb with highs well into the 70s in the ABQ-metro. Majority of NM can expect mostly sunny conditions and generally light winds (exception: gusty winds kicked out from nearby storms).



FRIDAY: We'll finish off the work week with near-normal temps (70s, 80s and 90s) under a mostly to partly sunny sky. Once again, storm chances will favor eastern NM with the potential for storms to turn strong to severe.



WEEKEND: Storm chances will continue for those east of the Central Mountains. It's possible for a handful of storms to fire over western and central NM... however, coverage will be greatest in the Eastern Plains. Afternoon temps will continue to climb with highs (finally!) back to near normal in the 80s in the ABQ-metro.