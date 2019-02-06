Kristen's Wednesday Morning Forecast

February 6th 2019 - Significant weather changes are in the forecast Wednesday as a strong Pacific cold front sweeps across the state. Expect much cooler temps to take over the area with more 30s and 40s Wednesday afternoon (noticeably cooler than the 50s and 60s we had earlier in the week). Rain and snow showers will fill in over northern, western and central NM -- highest accumulations favoring the San Juans of NM & southern CO.



In addition to the snow and cooler temps, strong westerly winds will rip across the area Wednesday afternoon. Expect sustained winds to get up to 25-35mph in most locales, even stronger (gusts to 70mph) along and east of the higher terrain.



Thursday will be even colder with highs below seasonal avearges -- ABQ forecast high: 42° / average: 50°. More sunshine and drier conditions can be expected both Thursday and Friday.