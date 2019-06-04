Kristen's Tuesday Morning Forecast

June 4th 2019 - TUESDAY: The big area of low pressure that continues to hang west and (slowly) move through the Desert Southwest will continue to funnel in Gulf Moisture over the eastern half of the state. This moisture in combination with adequate instability will give way to another round of strong to severe storms over central, southern and eastern NM. Top threats with any developed storm will include large hail, damaging winds and isolated tornadoes. Afternoon highs will be close to what we felt Monday with temps topping out in the 60s, 70s and 80s -- Albuquerque: 85°.



WEDNESDAY: After days of stalling out, the low pressure to our west will finally cross the state and continue to trek northeast. As it does so, widespread storms and showers will break out over the area, using up moisture and tapping into abundant lift brought in by the low. The cost? Afternoon temps. Expect temps to drop 10° between Tuesday and Wednesday leaving most of us in the 60s and 70s.



THURSDAY: As the storm system departs to the northeast, warmer temps and drier air will fill in behind it. Expect a mostly sunny sky and highs in the 70s, 80s and 90s across NM.



FRIDAY: Similar to Thursday, warm temps and sunshine will stretch over the state. High temperatures will warm to near average in the upper 80s in the Rio Grande Valley.