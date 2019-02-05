Kristen's Tuesday Morning Forecast

February 5th 2019 - A few spotty showers continue to hug the northern and southern high terrain Tuesday morning with more expected through the day. Due to the light nature of these showers, accumulation looks to be minimal.

Late afternoon temperatures will climb above seasonal averages with the majority of the state pushing well into the 40s, 50s and 60s on Tuesday.

Changes arrive late Tuesday into Wednesday with the arrival of a strong Pacific cold front. Expect showers to break out over the Four Corners area late Tuesday, starting as rain before converting to snow with the push of cold air behind the front.

Scattered rain and snow will continue to favor northern, central and western NM through Wednesday. Another big impact will be strong westerly winds ripping across the state. Expect winds to range between 20-30mph west of I-25 with stronger winds in the Plains and mountains (gusts up to 70mph).



Colder air will settle in over the state Thursday, dropping temps 15°-30° compared to what we felt earlier in the week. This will result in most of the state finishing off the work week with below average temps (30s, 40s and 50s) -- more sunshine and drier conditions.