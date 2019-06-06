Kristen's Thursday Morning Forecast

June 6th 2019 - THURSDAY: A quiet start to the day with mostly clear skies and morning temps in the 40s, 50s and 60s. Afternoon temps will take a noticeable jump over Wednesday's readings with highs in the 70s, 80s and 90s within statelines -- Albuquerque: 85°. The storm system that gave New Mexico a week of severe weather will continue to depart to the east... with only a handful of storms leftover in the north and northeast with lingering wrap-around moisture. These storms are not likely to be severe. The majority of us will stay dry under a mostly sunny sky.



FRIDAY: High pressure building into the state with allow warmer and drier conditions to stretch over the area. Afternoon highs will warm well into the 70s, 80s and 90s -- most of us near to above average for this time of year. Spot storms will linger over the Northern Mountains but the majority of us are expected to stay dry under a mostly sunny sky.



SATURDAY: Even warmer! Afternoon highs will likely be the warmest we've felt thus far this year with temps nearing 90° in the ABQ-metro... those in the Southeast pushing triple digits! Dry and mostly sunny skies will blanket the area.