Kristen's Thursday Morning Forecast

May 23rd 2019 - THURSDAY: A mostly quiet start to our day with morning temps in the 40s, 50s and 60s under a mostly clear sky. An incoming cold front pushing west to east across the state will cool temps 5°-10° in western & central NM... while areas further east remain warm. The bigger storm system sitting off to our west will continue to stay put Thursday. A few spotty showers will edge into far western and northwest NM late day -- mostly rain and non-severe t-storms expected. In addition to showers in the northwest, the dryline will set-up near the eastern stateline and trigger a few isolated storms in our far eastern counties. Breezy to windy conditions will be the biggest distraction with south/southwest +20mph in many areas within northern, central and eastern NM.



FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies and breezy conditions can be expected to close out the work week. A handful of storms will once again be possible in far eastern NM as the dryline develops near the TX/NM stateline.



WEEKEND: More wind and warmer temps (80s) will be likely both Saturday and Sunday afternoon. The big concern for the holiday weekend will be the dryline thunderstorms possible in the Eastern Plains.