Kristen's Monday Morning Forecast

June 3rd 2019 - MONDAY: Another day of active weather as the threat for strong to severe storms returns to parts of NM Monday afternoon. Areas within central and eastern NM should be on the lookout for large hail, damaging winds and even an isolated tornado out of developing thunderstorms. And don't be surprised to see storms lingering well into the evening/nighttime hours. Storm chances thin out as you get closer to the western stateline (<10% chance). Afternoon highs will be warm statewide with temps climbing well into the 70s, 80s and 90s -- Albuquerque: 86°.



TUESDAY: Afternoon storms will return Tuesday with the risk of severe storms remaining in eastern NM. Temperatures will be similar to Monday with highs in the mid-80s down the Rio Grande Valley -- 90s further south and east.



MIDWEEK: As the storm system that's been lingering in southern California finally starts to lift northeast, rain and thunderstorm chances will peak Wednesday afternoon before gradually disappearing late week. Expect scattered to widespread storms with cooler than average temps (ABQ: 70s). Thursday & Friday will be warmer with more sunshine.