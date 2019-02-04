Kristen's Monday Morning Forecast

February 4th 2019 - We'll start the work week with spotty rain and snow showers over western and northern NM. Intensity and coverage will be fairly light on Monday so no major impacts are expected. Albuquerque will be lucky to pick up an isolated shower or two. The good news is temps will be mild across the state as afternoon highs warm into the 50s, 60s and 70s.



Tuesday will look and feel very similar to Monday with spotty to scattered rain/snow showers favoring western NM and mild afternoon highs statewide. It's not until Wednesday do we have something to talk about as a cold front sweeps over the state. This front will bring better rain and snow chances to northern, western and central NM... but unfortunately, will pack a pretty big punch with winds. Expect strong to potentially damaging winds out of the west/southwest on Wednesday.