Kristen's Friday Morning Forecast

May 31st 2019 - FRIDAY: Thunderstorms will once again fire up in the afternoon, favoring eastern NM. Although there will be fewer storms Friday compared to what developed on Thursday, there's potential for storms to turn strong to severe in eastern NM. Top threats with any strong storm will be large hail and damaging winds. Afternoon temps will continue to climb with highs warming into the 70s and 80s statewide -- Albuquerque: 82°



SATURDAY: More afternoon storms will fire up late day Saturday with wetting storms in the east and drier storms in the west. Strong to severe storms will once again be possible in the Plains -- threats: damaging winds and hail. Afternoon temps will climb a couple of degrees over Friday's readings leaving most of us in the 70s and 80s.



SUNDAY: Another day of scattered afternoon storms and warm temps! Expect highs to warm near to just above seasonal averages (70s, 80s and 90s). Keep an eye to the sky for storms to turn severe along and east of the Central Mountains.