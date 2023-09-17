Upper level winds will continue to strengthen across the state into Monday. This will usher in a bit more upper level moisture, along with low level moisture already in place. Scattered showers and storms will set up across western New Mexico and the Sacramento Mountains, pushing east into the later afternoon and evening. With the quick upper level winds, storm motion will be swift and therefore flash flooding threats are very low.

Far eastern parts of the state will be dry Monday, with slightly warmer temperatures. By Monday night and into Tuesday, dry westerly winds will dominate the forecast. Breezy conditions east, plenty of sunshine, and warming temperatures will be the name of the game Tuesday and Wednesday. The only exception will be far northern/northeastern New Mexico where a few spotty showers/storms may stick around.

Thursday looks like the best day to see more wetting rain statewide as a low pressure system passes to the northwest. This will work in combination with the high to the southeast in order to draw up more upper level moisture. Heavy rainfall along and east of the Central Mountain Chain is expected, especially across southeastern New Mexico. Drier, but cooler air will move in by late next week and into the weekend as a backdoor cold front pushes across the state.