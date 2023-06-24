The heat continues to build this weekend across New Mexico. High pressure to our south, currently situated over northern Mexico, is dominating the weather across the Desert Southwest. Overnight will be clear and calm, with winds dying down as the sun sets. Overnight lows will be in the 70s south, 60s and 50s central, and 30s and 40s to the north and into southern Colorado.

Another hot day is ahead Sunday. It will be Roswell’s 11th day in a row above 100°, and the 7th day in a row above 105°. A few clouds may form over east central parts of the state tomorrow afternoon, but any rain that tries to fall will evaporate before it reaches the ground. It may keep temperatures a degree cooler across those parts of the state, while the rest of us see sunshine and dry air.

All across southern New Mexico temperatures will be above 100° Sunday and continue into early next week. High pressure will move over southern New Mexico into Monday and Tuesday. This will allow temperatures to continue to climb through Tuesday. Heat Advisories and Excessive Heat Warnings are in effect until at least Tuesday across far southern New Mexico. Albuquerque will most likely see the first 100° either Monday or Tuesday or both. Temperatures will begin to cool down slightly by late next week as more moisture arrives.