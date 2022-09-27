NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – High pressure continues to nudge west into New Mexico today, bringing drier air, warmer temperatures, and quieter conditions across the south and east. Temperatures across the northeast may even be 5-7 degrees above normal for this time of year. Plenty of sunshine is expected to the south and east.

The plume of monsoon moisture that is currently surging into Arizona is curving around the high to our north, bringing the potential for isolated to scattered storms across the Northern Mountains and higher elevations across the Four Corners. Most storms are not expected to drop a lot of rainfall, but there is still the slight potential for flash flooding especially over the HPCC burn scar IF any stronger storms do form over it.

Monsoon moisture will be fighting with dry air from high pressure for a majority of the week ahead. Although isolated showers are expected across Northern Mountains, southern Colorado, and possibly into the Four Corners/northern Gila, most of the state is expected to remain dry through late week.

By the end of the week and into the weekend, more moisture is expected across the state, but a lot of uncertainty remains when it comes to timing and impacts. Keep up to date with the forecast all week for the latest details on the upcoming Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta.