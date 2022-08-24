High pressure is beginning to organize over the Four Corners today. This high pressure will recycle the ample monsoon moisture underneath, but allow drier air to work its way across the eastern half of the state. Still, isolated to scattered showers and storms are expected along and to the west of the Central Mountain Chain.

Although there are no flood watches in effect for burn scar flash flooding, there is a flood warning still in effect for the Pecos River between Roswell and Artesia. The river above Lake Charles is expected to crest at record levels sometime today or tomorrow. If you live near these areas, please remember: turn around, don’t drown.

A lot more widespread monsoon moisture is expected to surge across the state as a disturbances pushes across the northern portions of New Mexico by Friday. This will allow for more widespread coverage of shower and thunderstorm potential, along with heavy rainfall. Flash flooding will become a threat, so please remain weather aware. Friday is the day to watch this week when it comes to precipitation.