NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Northern, eastern and southern New Mexico are waking up to showers and some heavy downpours this morning. Most rain should end by mid-morning. Today will be partly cloudy with lower temperatures and isolated showers and storms. Storms will develop in the mountains, pushing south/southwest throughout the evening. Most of the northern New Mexico is looking dry, but we will see some storms in the southern end of the Sangre de Cristo and Jemez, which will push south into the Rio Grande Valley and east mountains. The southern high terrain will be under flood watches, with the highest threat of burn scar flooding.

Moisture surges into western NM on Friday, across the Rio Grande Valley by Saturday night, and eastern NM by Saturday. It’s going to be a rainy weekend, and all of the state will be under flood watches Friday to Saturday