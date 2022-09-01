NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Southern New Mexico is waking up to showers, and the scattered rain will continue through this evening, especially south of US 380. The rest of the state is dry and clearer this morning. Storms will pop up in the northern and western high terrain by mid-afternoon, and storms will move south off of the high terrain.

This will bring a chance for storms to the middle Rio Grande Valley, east mountains and central highlands through the evening. Temperatures will be warm across the state, with highs in the 70s, 80s and a couple of 90s.