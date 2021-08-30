Isolated storms through Tuesday before tropical moisture arrives

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Spotty to isolated storm chances will continue through Tuesday, but tropical moisture late in the week will bring heavy rain to parts of New Mexico. High pressure is building over northern New Mexico today.

This will bring in warmer temperatures through Tuesday, and keep storm chances more isolated, especially by Tuesday afternoon. Monsoon moisture arrives again Wednesday as the upper-level high shifts over Texas and Oklahoma. The remnant moisture from was used to be Hurricane Nora, now over western Mexico, will be drawn up into western and central parts of New Mexico.

Rain chances will start to increase Wednesday as the tropical moisture arrives. The best chances for rain and thunderstorms will be Thursday and Friday, but the active pattern will continue through the weekend. Heavy rain will be likely across parts of western and central New Mexico. Flooding will be possible.