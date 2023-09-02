One more chance for measurable precipitation tomorrow west of the Central Mountain Chain before much drier and hotter conditions arrive this upcoming work week. Tonight there are a few showers and storms pushing north across northwestern New Mexico, expected to fizzle out over the next couple hours. By early tomorrow morning it will be clear, quiet, and cool with seasonable overnight lows.

A thin plume of monsoon moisture will hang around tomorrow afternoon, bringing the chance for isolated mountain storms over the Gila and Northern Mountains. These storms will move very quickly to the north/northeast off the mountains over the lower elevations by the later afternoon and early evening. Very little chances for flash flooding with the quick storm motion, and the Rio Grande Valley (potentially the Albuquerque and Santa Fe metro) will most likely see a hit or miss storm by the later afternoon/early evening.

By Labor Day, dry air will begin invading the state from the west as a low pressure system passes to the north. This low pressure system will be much too far north to bring the state any moisture, instead ushering in dry westerly winds. Breezy conditions are expected statewide, especially north. Well above average temperatures for this time of year will return next week.

By the mid to late week, high pressure will begin to form over the state. This will allow near to record breaking heat to return to the state. Triple digits are expected for Roswell for at least the next 7 days. With the monsoon high directly overhead by late next week, recycled moisture may allow for a few isolated mountain storms. However, mostly dry and hot conditions will be the name of the weather game statewide for the first full work week in September.