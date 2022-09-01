High pressure continues to build over the Four Corners as a low pressure system pushes further southwest into Mexico. Moisture will remain over the southern part of the state, with widespread showers continuing through the afternoon and evening. The northern mountains may see some isolated storms pop up today.

New Mexico will continue to see a downtick in shower and thunderstorm coverage through tomorrow as drier air wraps around the strong Four Corners High. Still, very isolated mountain storms by the afternoon cannot be rule out. A majority of the state will remain dry through the late week.

By Saturday, an upper level disturbance will round the high, increasing shower and thunderstorm activity across the northern and eastern part of the state. Sunday, however, dry air will once again infiltrate the state and start off next week dry.