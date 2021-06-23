Isolated storms possible through Thursday

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Monsoon flow brings more afternoon storm chances to New Mexico Wednesday and Thursday.

Another hot day is in store across New Mexico, but afternoon showers and thunderstorms will be possible across the state, especially over the high terrain. This could produce some erratic, windy conditions into the evening. A better chance for storms looks likely Thursday afternoon.

Friday will see drier air move into the state, along with a backdoor cold front that will begin to move into northeastern New Mexico Friday evening. This front will push south across eastern New Mexico into early Saturday morning, pushing into the Rio Grande Valley as well. This front will bring in much better low level moisture, and fuel chances for showers and storms east of the Continental Divide through early next week.