We’re seeing a few pop-up storms this evening mainly over the northern mountains with some steady rain in the Sangre de Cristo Mountains. A very weak front is passing through tonight so we’ll keep some of the moisture and showers alive through around midnight. Los Lunas even saw a late day storm develop with the front approaching. Otherwise, the top story continues to be the extreme heat statewide. Many cities reached or surpassed the triple mark including Albuquerque, Clayton, Roswell. Tucumcari, and Deming. It was only the third time ABQ recorded 100° so far this year. Meanwhile, Roswell’s count is now up to 36 days!

Keep in mind, this high heat can be dangerous in the peak hours of the afternoon as the UV index roars to the 11-12 range. This means skin damage as well as symptoms of heat exhaustion can occur within 10-15 minutes. So stay well hydrated. The extreme heat continues Sunday and Monday before a better cold front crosses Tuesday.

Storm coverage Sunday afternoon will be mainly across the higher terrain north of I-40. Isolated flash flooding is possible over the burn scar areas once again with some locally heavy rain. Otherwise, very hot temps and dry conditions are expected south with more triple digit heat for Roswell. Albuquerque will once again reach into the upper 90s. The RGV should stay dry for the day. We’ll have better storm chances midweek as the stronger cold front brings better moisture to the state. High temps will still hover around 5-7° above average through next week.