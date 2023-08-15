Isolated storm chances continue across western and northern parts of New Mexico into the end of the week. Drier weather returns this weekend.

Monsoon moisture continues to bring storms across the western, northern, and central mountains of New Mexico, along with southern Colorado. A Flood Watch is still in effect for burn scar areas in the northern mountains and the Sacramento Mountains until 8 PM. Storms will gradually end after sunset.

Another round of storms will develop in the same areas we’ve seen today. This will be the case on Thursday as well as warmer temperatures continue to move in. Many lower elevations and valleys will have to wait for colliding outflow boundaries to bring storm chances to these areas later in the afternoon and evening. There will be a slight uptick in storms from Thursday through.

Drier air begins moving in from the east beginning Friday. This will push the monsoon moisture out to the Arizona state line and Four Corners. This dry air will continue to push in this weekend, bringing dry air statewide as the monsoon moisture is focused over Arizona. Temperatures will hover near and slightly above average for this time of year.