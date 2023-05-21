Most showers and storms have dissipating tonight, with all activity dying down past midnight. Plenty of moisture will stick around at the surface overnight as temperatures cool down. When temperatures cool down to the same number as the dew point, fog will begin to form. This will most likely occur right before sunrise early Monday morning, dissipating as the sun rises.

Shower and thunderstorm activity will stick around tomorrow afternoon, with a similar pattern to what we’ve seen all weekend. Rain will first form over higher elevations before pushing across the surrounding valleys. Hail, frequent lightning, and heavy rain will accompany many of these storms, especially along and north of I-40. Temperatures will warm a couple degrees statewide.

Temperatures will continue to warm into the mid week as high pressure builds in from the south. This will allow much drier air to work it’s way across western and southern New Mexico, and create even warmer temperatures with more sunshine. Mid to upper 90s return across the south by mid to late week, with upper 80s returning to the Albuquerque metro.

Rain chances will continue to dry out west and south Tuesday and Wednesday, with moisture sticking around across the north and east. Northern Mountain and far east/northeastern New Mexico will see afternoon showers/storms throughout the week ahead.