NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Some light rain showers are moving south through southwest New Mexico this morning. These will dissipate during the morning commute, and skies will be mostly to partly sunny across the state. Temperatures will heat up quickly again today, but they will stay a few degrees cooler than yesterday. We will see highs in the 70s in the northern mountains, 80s, 90s and low 100s. Only the Four Corners, including Farmington, will be in a heat advisory today. Meanwhile, the east slopes of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains will be under a flood watch today, for the potential of heavy rainfall and flooding over the burn scars.

Scattered storms are expected over the central mountain chain and Gila. These storms will move southeast off of the mountains during the late afternoon and evening, bringing storms to the plains, and lower Rio Grande Valley. The middle Rio Grande Valley and Metro will stay mostly dry today, with only an isolated shower or storm possible during the evening.