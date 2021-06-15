Isolated storms and more record heat

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Isolated storms will be possible this afternoon for parts of northern and western New Mexico while the record heat continues.

An area of upper-level high pressure continues to bring extreme heat across New Mexico Tuesday afternoon. However, some low-level moisture is creeping westward, combined with the northerly flow will produce isolated storms over the northern mountains and western high terrain. The area of high pressure will push these storms to the southwest later into the evening, bringing a chance for rain to some lower elevations.

The area of high pressure will shift northwest later this week, and then eventually back over Arizona by this weekend. This will allow temperatures to cool off by a few degrees, but the very hot weather will continue. Chances for isolated afternoon storms will continue into the weekend, with the best chance for any wetting rainfall across the higher terrain.