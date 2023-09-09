High pressure will weaken as it continues to recycle upper level moisture over New Mexico, bringing more cloud coverage statewide tomorrow. High pressure weakening and more clouds will allow temperatures to be a degree or two cooler than Saturday. Isolated strong to severe storms are expected east with more surface moisture in place. West of the Central Mountain Chain will be a lot drier, evaporating most rain that tries to fall.

Late Sunday night and into Monday, a backdoor cold front will arrive. This, combined with upper level moisture from Tropical Storm Jova wrapping around the high pressure, will bring heavier widespread rainfall across northeastern New Mexico into Monday. Rain will push farther south and west into Tuesday and Wednesday. Widespread shower and thunderstorm activity is expected through mid next week statewide.

The backdoor front will not only bring rain, but much more comfortable temperatures. We will finally get our first taste of fall starting Tuesday, with daytime highs dropping nearly 20 degrees from Sunday. Below average heat and some of the coolest highs the state has felt since June will arrive and continue throughout the week ahead. It may get a couple degrees warmer by the late week as drier air arrives, but Sunday could be one of the last 90°+ days of the year for the Albuquerque metro.