NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Monday morning is mostly clear and mild across New Mexico. Skies will stay sunny through the morning, but clouds will increase this afternoon and evening. Isolated showers and thunderstorms will move from southeast to northwest across the eastern plains. That is where we will see the best chance for rainfall accumulation. Isolated storms will pop up around central NM, but rain will struggle to make it to the ground in the Metro, due to dry surface air. Winds will pick up this afternoon, with breezes up to around 30 mph for most, and gustier winds up to around 40 mph in the western high terrain. Temperatures will stay hot, hitting the 80s, 90s and 100s this afternoon.

Better moisture will move into the state Tuesday, bringing a higher chance for isolated storms across New Mexico. A tropical disturbance from the Gulf of Mexico will move into the southwest by Wednesday, bringing the better moisture, and scattered showers, even through Wednesday morning. Winds will stay noticeably breezy through mid-week as that disturbance moves in.