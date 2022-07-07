NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Thursday will be dry and mostly calm across the Western and Central parts of the state, air continues to push east. Isolated mountain storms are expected across the south central part of the state and pushing into the northeast as well. Flash flooding is possible, especially for the Sacramento Mountains into this afternoon and early evening.

High pressure will continue to build through today, and dance around the four corners into next week. This will allow temperatures to rise to some of the warmest the state has seen all year, well above average for this time of year. This heat will persist through early next week.

Monsoon moisture will surge into the region along a very weak backdoor, bringing better chances for storms into the northeast late Friday and into Saturday. More widespread coverage will continue all weekend and even better moisture into early next week will allow for heavier storms. Flash flooding for all recent burn scars remains a threat all weekend.