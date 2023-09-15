Friday morning is dry and mostly to partly sunny across New Mexico. Rain showers and clouds are making their way over southern Colorado, thanks to a storm system over the Rockies. Showers will be possible in north-central New Mexico, near the Colorado State line, throughout the morning and midday. More isolated storms will develop this afternoon across the state, moving east through the evening. A flood watch will be in effect in the Sangre de Cristo Mountains Friday afternoon and evening. There will be a chance of hit or miss storms in the Metro area.

A cold front will move into eastern NM this evening and tonight, keeping storms going well past midnight in the plains. There is a medium threat of severe storms, with main threats of damaging wind and hail overnight. Isolated storms will be possible in southern New Mexico on Saturday, but skies will be drier in the northern two thirds of the state, including the Metro. Temperatures will stay a few degrees cooler on Saturday.

The pattern will change on Sunday, as high pressure shifts back over the state. Isolated storms will develop in west/southwest NM by early afternoon, and we could see hit or miss storms into the middle Rio Grande Valley Sunday afternoon and evening. Temperatures will warm up to normal on Sunday.