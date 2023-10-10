A large storm system currently bringing active weather to the Pacific Northwest will begin to impact New Mexico starting tomorrow. Today will see increasing moisture ahead of the storm system, mainly in the form of cloud coverage and evaporating rain. A few spotty sprinkles are possible in the Rio Grande Valley, but most rain will not reach the ground. The best chance for a few isolated showers/storms will be across the southeast this afternoon and early evening.

The storm system will approach tomorrow, bringing very strong upper level winds to the state. Breezy to windy conditions are expected tomorrow afternoon statewide, with a lot more sunshine and dry air. Upper level winds will strengthen even more into Thursday as the storm scrapes just to our north. Thursday will be the windiest day of the week, with the biggest uncertainty surrounding the events planned for Albuquerque’s 51st International Balloon Fiesta.

Temperatures will cool down a bit Thursday afternoon as a Pacific cold front not only picks up winds, but brings some arctic air to the region. A backdoor front will arrive Thursday night, bringing freezing temperatures to northern New Mexico and 30s to the Albuquerque metro waking up Friday morning. Better bundle up if you plan on heading to Fiesta. Winds will calm down and remain quiet starting Friday and continuing through the rest of the weekend – great news for Balloon Fiesta and the solar eclipse Saturday! The biggest weather issue you will deal with this weekend are chillier temperatures and thin upper level clouds.