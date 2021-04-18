Isolated showers wrap up, turning clear and cold tonight

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Some light snow showers continue for the northern mountains this evening but this will wind down within the next couple of hours. There’s also one pocket of rain and snow in Catron County that will diminish as well.

Clouds clear out after 10 p.m. statewide except for the southern tier of New Mexico. Expect a very chilly night as many areas to the north dip at or below freezing.

Mainly sunny skies and milder temps return for our Monday across the state, but we’ll increase the winds due to an approaching cold front. Eastern New Mexico will feel the effects of colder temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday. Otherwise, the rest of the state warms back closer to the average for this time of the year.

The winds will stay in the extended forecast as well due to more energy moving through the west by the weekend. For now, we look to stay mainly dry.